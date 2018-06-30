AP source: Couture agrees to 8-year extension with Sharks

FILE - In this April 3, 2018 file photo, San Jose Sharks' Logan Couture celebrates his goal with teammates during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars in San Jose, Calif. Couture has agreed to a $64 million, eight-year contract extension with the Sharks. A person familiar with the deal says the sides reached agreement on the deal Saturday, June 30. Marcio Jose Sanchez, File AP Photo