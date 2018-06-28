Yankees superstar Aaron Judge plays catch with 10-year-old fan sitting in stands

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge made a 10-year-old fan's night when he played catch with him from the stands during a mid-inning break in the team's June 26 game against the Phillies.
Father pulls son from burning car after race crash

Dean Jones was watching his son Mike compete in the Halifax Insurance 100 race on June 16, 2018 at a Virginia Speedway when Mike’s car hit off a competitor while making a turn, spinning the vehicle out of control, crashing and catching fire.