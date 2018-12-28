BCS, Braden River, Manatee, Saint Stephen’s and Southeast will play for titles Saturday in holiday hoops tournaments

Editor’s note: The prep roundup is compiled from emails sent by coaches or scorekeepers to sports@bradenton.com.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Willie Clemons Classic: In semifinal battles pitting Manatee County against Sarasota County, Braden River and Southeast survived and advanced to Saturday’s championship at Southeast High.
The Pirates edged Sarasota 52-51 in the first semifinal Friday, while the Seminoles defeated Sarasota Riverview 48-40.
Braden River and Southeast will square off at 2:30 p.m. Saturday for the title.
In earlier action Friday, Palmetto fell 51-25 to Lakeland George Jenkins, and St. Petersburg Northeast topped Gibsonton East Bay 35-32.
Queen of Palms Tournament: Manatee High defeated Southwest Florida Christian 37-28 on Friday to advance to the final in Fort Myers.
The Hurricanes (11-3) will face Bishop Fenwick (Ohio) at 6 p.m. Saturday for the championship.
Two juniors led the way in Friday’s victory -- Carly Paynter (12 points, 10 rebounds, five steals) and Ophelia Lidge (14 points, seven rebounds, five steals).
Chick-fil-A Classic: Host Bradenton Christian defeated Venice 63-38 to advance to Saturday’s championship game, where the Panthers will take on Englewood Lemon Bay.
Lemon Bay beat Fort Myers Evangelical 48-25 in the first semifinal Friday. In earlier action, Cardinal Mooney defeated Bayshore 42-28 in a consolation game.
Saturday’s championship is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Falcon Holiday Classic: Ben Schnur scored 11 points and host Saint Stephen’s rallied to defeat West Palm Beach King’s Academy 41-37 in a hard-fought, defensive game Friday night.
The win moves the Falcons (8-2) into Saturday’s championship game against Clearwater Central Catholic, which edged Lakeland Santa Fe Catholic 57-56 in overtime in the first semifinal.
Cade Westberry had 10 points for Saint Stephen’s, and Ty Barker added nine.
Tip time for Saturday’s final is 4:30 p.m., which is preceded by two consolation games and the third-place game at noon, 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.
Chick-fil-A Classic: Host Bradenton Christian pushed Carroll County (Ky.) to four overtimes before succumbing 90-78 in a consolation game Friday.
The Panthers will face Cardinal Mooney at 12:30 p.m. Saturday after the Cougars lost 58-47 to Bayshore. The Bruins will take on Carroll County in the fifth-place game at 2 p.m.
Fort Myers Evangelical moved into the championship game with a 60-59 win against Riverview in Friday’s first semifinal. Due to the length of Saturday’s games, the result of the second semifinal between Southeast and Tampa Chamberlain was not available as of 11 p.m. The winner will face Evangelical in Saturday’s 8 p.m. final.
