On Constitution Day, we celebrate the freedoms and rights that it guarantees us

Provided

Sept. 17 marks the 234th Anniversary of the U.S. Constitution. On this day, we celebrate the freedoms and rights afforded to us by our founding fathers. It is a day to remember our unyielding unity as a nation to overcome challenges and seize opportunities.

The U.S. Constitution demonstrates the power of the written language. This relatively short document has provided tremendous guidance to our democratic institutions and American society, protected our rights and secured our liberties since the birth of our nation. The U.S Constitution has withstood the test of time by binding our country during times of uncertainty and turmoil.

The U.S. Constitution, drafted in 1787, adopted in 1788, and implemented in 1789, established a strong central government. It provides a representative democracy with a federal system with three branches of government, including checks and balances, to ensure no single branch would have too much power.

In 2000, I took the oath of attorney and swore to uphold and defend the U.S. Constitution. This oath has followed me through my career as an assistant state attorney and now as a local constitutional officer. As a public trustee and county comptroller, my office serves as the checks and balances at the county level ensuring that spending is only for a lawful public purpose and is accounted for in accordance with the law.

Every day I see the significant impact our Constitution has on individuals and our judicial system. I appreciate the liberties and protections enumerated in the Constitution and Bill of Rights and ensured by the principle of limited government. These rights and freedoms we cherish as a nation include the due process of law and the right to a speedy and fair trial by jury, just to name a few related to the judicial system. I am especially forever grateful to the brave men and women that have fought and sacrificed so much to defend these liberties.

As this week follows the 20th Anniversary of 9/11, and as I type these words, I remember the unity demonstrated by every American on 9/12/01. Our Constitution unites us all equally. The strength in unity demonstrated that day is our common thread in the fabric that joins us all in this republic. United together under this historical document, we will find our strength in each other.

I invite the public to celebrate Constitution Day with our office. We will be distributing complimentary pocket-sized copies of the U.S. Constitution to visitors and customers, while supplies last, through Sept. 23. Learn more about our office on our website at www.ManateeClerk.com.

Angel Colonneso serves as Manatee County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller.