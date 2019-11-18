There is no such thing as a ‘free’ bus ride to Anna Maria Island | Letter to the editor

The new “free” bus service to Anna Maria Island is far from free.

In fact, bus service is one of the single costliest items in the Manatee County budget after education. A recent posting in this paper by MCAT shows a scheduled route operating expense alone of $6.63 per passenger trip with a base fare of just $1.50! That calculates to a per passenger trip taxpayer subsidy for just the operating expenses of this antiquated, polluting, traffic congesting transport system, of $5.13.

That does not begin to cover the huge cost, millions, for the buses they operate ($250,000 and $280,000 each) and the terminals and stops, not to mention the wasted fuel and time on the roads by private vehicles as the buses halt traffic at bus stops all over the county adding to congestion.

Fewer than 1% of the citizens of Manatee County ride the buses regularly. Most have never ridden them. Most are almost empty, with dark windows to hide that fact. But we taxpayers and drivers pay dearly for these gas guzzling (three passenger miles to the gallon) polluters that slow down traffic and waste our time and dollars.

End the subsidies or park the buses.

David R. Kraner

Palmetto