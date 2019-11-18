Don’t mess with Mother Earth. Climate change is a hoax | Letter to the editor

Rising sea levels? Well, it has not happened yet, but hey some scientists say it might or it will in the future. I personally doubt it and I believe all this doom and gloom about global warming or, when the climate does not fit the narrative, it is called climate change, is a big money making hoax.

Will one of you experts tell us why there are over 40,000 polar bears running around, which is more than ever over the last 50 years, or why the ice caps are steadily growing. This bright idea of spraying barium and aluminum salts, polymer fibers, thorium and silicon carbide all over the blue skies in all 50 states to control the Earth’s temperature is a dangerous idea and a health risk. All it does is trap the heat and keeps it from leaving Earth, which makes it hotter here on Earth. It is a health risk for humans and animals, but the politicians and paid off scientists turn a blind eye to it, because of money? $5 billion per year is the price tag for this senseless and dangerous program.

Right here on our own beaches, take a walk and tell us where the sea level has risen. Nowhere! Over the last 100 years global temperatures have risen 1 degree, sea levels have risen 6 inches and eventually it will get cold and the seas will recede. The Earth is going to do what it does, natural climate change, temperature goes up and it goes down, sea levels rise and sea levels recede. How many know that the Earth will spin counter clock wise faster when it needs to cool itself and slow its spin to heat the Earth up, funny how Mother Earth was designed to do that.

The Earth is far more powerful than mankind and it changes itself, which man has nothing to do with. The Earth has its own natural order in how she operates.

Mike McLeod

Palmetto