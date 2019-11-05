Florida lawmakers’ support for impeaching Trump is ‘required’ | Letter to the editor

As my national representatives, I expect Rep. Vern Buchanan, Sen. Marco Rubio and Sen. Rick Scott to have an understanding of the Constitution that they have vowed to uphold. In particular, I’m sure they understand that impeachment examines presidential behavior unfitting of the office and responsibilities of the president.

Here are some of the issues that are being examined:

Is it OK to ask a foreign leader to aid Donald Trump in an election?

Is it OK to shakedown a foreign government?

Are corrupt deals for POTUS’s benefit OK?

If they can answer ‘yes’ to any one of these questions, they do not understand the Constitution. Mr. Trump and his ‘groupies’ engaged in highly improper and illegal behavior and in case Rep. Buchanan, Sen. Rubio and Sen. Scott do not yet understand or think we the people do not understand, here it is:

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

It was a scheme to extort.

It was a scheme to bribe.

It was a scheme to self-deal

.It was a conspiracy to defraud the U.S.

It was and still is, a staggering abuse of presidential power.

My elected officials support for impeachment is required.

Claudia Wizner

Bradenton