Republican silence about Trump’s unfitness for office is deafening | Letter to the editor

Oh come on now, you Republicans. Your silence is going to put a permanent stain on the face of your party. What is it going to take for you to admit publicly that Trump is unfit to be our president? When does a sense of moral and constitutional obligation override your party loyalty?

This is what your silence is shouting out loud:

It is OK to defraud people with a phony “university“ as long as you have enough money to settle out of court.

It’s OK to hire your own family and inner circle of friends for high-level jobs that they have no experience and are not qualified for.

It is OK to channel lucrative financial opportunities into your own personal business accounts.

It is OK to insult and disrespect anyone who disagrees with you or doesn’t look like you.

It is OK to do away with all regulations that hinder the bottom line.

It is OK to destroy the goodwill of our allies.

It is OK to ignore and deny the climate crisis.

Your party is going to own these OKs unless you have the courage to speak up.

Jaime Canfield

Bradenton