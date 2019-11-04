Don’t let President Trump divide Americans | Letter to the editor

After this past week, Trump must be feeling a bit like Rodney Dangerfield: “I get no respect. No respect at all!” After all, he has been booed at Game Five of the World Series in Washington, D.C., and again at Madison Square Garden attending the main fight of the UFC 244.

Maybe that’s why he is changing his residency to Florida. He figures he will be less likely to encounter negative reactions. I’m not sure he is correct, but I am sure he is anxious to get back to his hand-picked crowds at his campaign rallies.

I can’t help but think that Trump has no one to blame but himself for these reactions. When the Family Circus published “Grandma’s quotes” in the Sunday funnies (“Remember, Billy, what you think…you are”), it is very clear that Trump has brought much of the reaction on himself. But I fear he is also bringing out the worst in the rest of us with his racism, misogyny, and outright lies.

In the same set of funnies, Mutts made a new endangered list for important things such as empathy, compassion, kindness, tolerance, common sense, and wisdom. As we head into the holiday season, I hope that all of us, Democrats, Republicans, and Independents can decide that the president’s behavior does not define us.

I hope that we can find what unites us instead of allowing this president to further divide us. We owe it to the future of our country.

Jenni Casale

Palmetto