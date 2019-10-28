Keep Daylight Saving Time in America. It’s not as rare as you think | Letter to the editor

Now we will be bombarded by demands by those who find it difficult to change their clocks by an hour twice a year, that we have Daylight Saving Time (DST) all year long. This despite the fact that our kids would have to wait for their school bus in the dark during the winter.

The website www.timeanddate.com/time/dist/2019.html lists the DST policy in countries and territories around the world. It shows that the countries that we interact with the most, such as, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Israel, Mexico, and Germany, all have DST. Unfortunately it often starts and ends at different times, and that is something that needs to be corrected.

A few major countries, including Canada Australia, China, and Japan, and a whole lot of small countries, keep Standard Time all year long.

I found only one place that keeps DST all year long. It is the Palmer Station in Antarctica. Do we want to join with them?

Ken Geisinger

Bradenton