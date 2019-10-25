Protecting our beautiful environment must not be a partisan political issue | Letter to the editor

I read Congressman Vern Buchanan’s column in the Bradenton Herald on the importance of the environment and the need to do everything in our power to preserve it going forward. I appreciate the fact that the congressman has made protecting our natural resources a priority since he became a congressman.

The environment should not be a partisan issue and we need more leaders like Mr. Buchanan who are willing to break from the party dogma and do the right thing.

We are fortunate to live in one of the most beautiful places on the planet, and it’s imperative that we keep it that way.

Tristen Evleth

Sarasota