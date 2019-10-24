Anti-Trump protesters need to thank him for their freedom | Letter to the editor

A group called Action Tuesday that picketed Rep. Vern Buchanan’s office demanding and supporting the impeachment of President Trump have crowned themselves “patriots.” Really? The Oxford dictionary defines patriot as a person who vigorously supports their country and is prepared to defend it against enemies or detractors. It seems patriot or patriotism have suffered the humiliation of now meaning any political ideology that happens to agree with mine.

Was it Samuel Johnson who said “patriotism is the last refuge of the scoundrel”? Are the detractors of our duly and fairly elected president so steeped in the radical vision of impeachment that they would consider the cowardly ANTIFA radicals and wreckers as “patriots?” Was President Obama a patriot in secretly taking $5.7 billion to Iran in 2016? An action ignored by his own party.

In his best selling book “Dark Agenda,” author David Horowitz says of President Trump: “Trump was never an ideological conservative. If he has an ideology, it is patriotism. During the campaign this was manifest in his concern about the state of his country, the short shrift it had been given in global trade deals, the trillions squandered in wars that resulted in no gain, the porous state of its borders and the precarious condition of its security.”

I’m glad the Action Tuesday group has the freedom to picket their beliefs. Do they understand how our current president has defended the Constitution that guarantees their right to do so?

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Ann M. Rector

Bradenton