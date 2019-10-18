Don’t let Vern Buchanan fool you. He is a ‘Trumper through and through’ | Letter to the editor

So U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan is supporting a partisan resolution to censure U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff for carrying out his constitutionally appointed duty to investigate potentially impeachable acts committed by President Donald Trump, which seem to multiply with each passing day.

Despite the smokescreen of his legislation on the environment and animal welfare, Buchanan is a Trumper through and through and votes with him almost all the time. He is among the devoted Trump sycophants for whom Trump can do no wrong.

However, Buchanan will find that his groveling to stay on the right side of Trump will put him on the wrong side of history.

Barbara P. Hyde

University Park