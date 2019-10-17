Letters to the Editor
Don’t let Mosaic expand phosphate mining in Manatee County | Letter to the editor
I read Sandra Ripberger’s commentary on Mosaic’s generous donations to Manatee County and have listened to their radio ads. Call their actions what you will, but combined they sound like a quid pro quo.
While the decimation of Amazon’s rain forest has been making headlines, I ask Manatee County officials to stop the destruction of Florida’s landscape and waterways by not issuing mining permits to Mosaic.
Barbara Moschetta
Longboat Key
