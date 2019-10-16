Proposed new bridge for Cortez is a ‘fantasy’ | Letter to the editor

SHARE COPY LINK

The Florida Department of Transportation has produced a simulation video of the expected traffic on the new high Cortez bridge. Their simulation is a lie.

There are so few cars, it’s laughable: two cars at the T intersection in Bradenton Beach, with a few more on the roadway.

How long are we to cross on the new Manatee Avenue bridge after its construction while we wait for FDOT’s new fantasy to be built?

Jeff Reuter

