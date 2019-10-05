It is time to impeach and remove President Donald Trump from office | Letter to the editor

SHARE COPY LINK

It’s time. President Trump has openly admitted to soliciting help for his re-election campaign from foreign countries. He’s banking on his fellow Republicans’ silence, their complicity. It is time for them to speak up, to call him out for what he is: a criminal not fit to serve this country.

Impeachment is the only remedy provided in the Constitution. It’s time to use it. It’s time to move on from this horrendous spectacle. It’s time to take our country back. U.S Rep. Vern Buchanan must vote YES on impeachment, and Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott must vote to convict and remove this menace from the White House.

Teresa Castleberry

Sarasota

