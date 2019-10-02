Let me drive my golf cart from Bradenton to Anna Maria Island | Letter to the editor

SHARE COPY LINK

I have a street legal golf cart, also called a LSV. I can legally travel on roads where the speed limit is 35 mph or less. This effectively negates any chance of driving my buggy to Anna Maria Island. I also have a bicycle, which I can ride on most county and city streets regardless of posted speed limits. I may also ride my bike on sidewalks and, of course, in dedicated bike lanes.

This doesn’t make a lot of sense to me. My buggy is environmentally friendly as it is battery operated and I certainly feel it is safer than riding my bicycle when on bike lanes along heavily traveled roadways. Also, by law it has to be able to reach sustained minimum speed of 25 mph, so it can travel faster than the speed I think most folks comfortably ride their bikes at so may create less congestion, perhaps helping in traffic issues on the Palma Sola Causeway and on Cortez Road with people going to AMI.

I would like to see the law changed to permit street legal golf carts (LSVs) to use the dedicated bike lanes along Manatee Avenue and Cortez West of 75th to AMI. If I am permitted to ride my bicycle to AMI, it seems to me that the law pertaining to the bike lanes could be changed to accommodate all LSVs.

Jim Harrison

Bradenton