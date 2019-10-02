Democrats have taken care of the ‘people’s business.’ It’s the GOP that is obstructing | Letter to the editor

SHARE COPY LINK

One of the main talking points among Republicans when trying to discount the current impeachment inquiry is that Congress should focus on doing “the people’s business” instead of going after Trump. I would like to point out that the Democratically controlled House has passed MANY important bills since talking office in January, but most of them have been blocked by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. He has refused to let any of them get to the floor of the Senate or even be considered in committee. I believe that the House can continue to pursue important legislation while conducting an inquiry into the president’s possible violation of his oath of office.

In case you haven’t been paying attention, here are some of the concerns addressed by the bills passed by the House and blocked by the Senate: protection against future election meddling, protection against discrimination for LGBTQ Americans, protection for Dreamers, expanded background checks for gun sales, protection for people with pre-existing conditions, protections for women against violence from spouses and partners, and many more. As long as McConnell continues to block any attempts at bipartisanship (which he has been doing since he took over as speaker under the Obama administration), nothing will get done in Washington. We need demand that our elected representatives in the Senate put pressure on McConnell to do his job.

Jenni Casale

Palametto