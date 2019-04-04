On traffic congestion, Manatee County leaders are ‘pathetic’ | Letter to the editor

School officials wave the buses goodbye on the first day of school Manatee County School District officials greeted school bus drivers on their way out Thursday on the first day of school. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Manatee County School District officials greeted school bus drivers on their way out Thursday on the first day of school.

The article regarding school traffic shows how out of touch our leaders are. Manatee School District’s transportation system is woefully understaffed and under-equipped. Buses run late, routes are switched, and buses double-back to do multiple routes.

Parents drive children to school to avoid this chaos. Some high school students drive to jobs after school or stay for sports practice and club meetings. There is no late bus.

Traffic is bad because our infrastructure has not kept up with our population. School traffic is a short period in the morning and afternoon. What’s leadership’s excuse for other times?

I requested a traffic study earlier this school year to address the Malachite/Lakewood Ranch Boulevard intersection. I was told the issue has nothing to do with county roads or signals but instead because Lakewood Ranch HS doesn’t get cars unto campus quickly enough. Lakewood Ranch HS needs more parking and better traffic flow, or it needs less students. Our population might have decreased had the original zone for Parrish Community HS not been changed by the School Board.

If traffic is bad now, just wait until the roundabout linking Rye Road to White Eagle Boulevard opens. When Pope Road was open to traffic from Westbound State Road 64 earlier this school year, the back-up on Malachite most mornings was horrendous. We live 4.7 miles from Lakewood Ranch HS but had to leave 45 minutes before the first bell to get there on time. Student drivers are routinely late in the mornings, even now. It is a stressful drive for them.

Our leaders are reactive, not proactive. They pass blame. Now they blame student drivers and parents. Pathetic.

Kathy Giannone

Bradenton