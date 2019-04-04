Letters to the Editor

Don’t blame students, blame development for traffic congestion | Letter to the editor

Bradenton Herald

Sipping my morning coffee and reading the front page of the Herald, I nearly choked when I read that officials are blaming kids who drive their own cars to schools for the traffic problems in Manatee County. Even parents driving kids to school.

Where have county commissioners been hiding in the last five to 10 years? If you people would stop selling land to developers and stop giving them the go ahead to build hotels, condos, and thousands of new homes, we wouldn’t have the traffic woes we have today. The snowbirds, tourists and those buying the new homes that the county approved are mostly to blame.

Now, we residents just have to accept the problem of the traffic concerns, enough is enough. Manatee County cannot deal with more buildings being built.

