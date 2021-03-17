New poll shows how much Trump, GOP radicalized Cuban-American voters in Florida | Opinion

The shock factor of a new poll of Cuban American voters in Florida isn’t the bipartisan rejection of normalization of relations with Cuba under President Joe Biden.

That’s an understandable, even knee-jerk, reaction.

A new generation of Cubans is clamoring for change and demanding basic freedoms — and the Cuban regime is answering, openly and publicly, with unflinching, brutal repression.

But what is most astonishing about the poll is that 40 percent of the 400 Cuban-American voters surveyed by Bendixen & Amandi International refuse to accept the presidential election results right here, in the United States.

“It’s beyond disturbing and bordering on the incomprehensible that 40 percent of Cuban-American voters, the vast majority who came to the United States fleeing autocracy to live in a democratic and free society, would reject the outcome of the most sacred aspect of this American democracy — a presidential election,” said pollster Fernand Amandi.

This, “while simultaneously buying into a wannabe autocrat’s evidence-free ‘Big Lie’ that said election was manipulated,” he added.

Indeed.

The portrait of Florida’s Cuban Americans that emerges from the poll reveals a community in a state of political regression, radicalized by the rhetoric of former President Donald Trump, the Florida GOP and the embrace of QAnon conspiracies spread on social media, in right-wing publications and on radio and television talk shows.

The ignorance is astounding and will have profound consequences, not only for Biden’s Cuba policy — who takes into account delusional people? — but also for Florida.

Certainly, more profound and nuanced study of the state of our community is needed, but the survey confirms similar findings of recent Florida International University political polling.

Cuban-American voters

Why does the mindset of Cuban-American voters matter?

Reliable when and where it counts, at the polls, Cuban Americans turn out to vote in larger numbers than other Hispanics in every election. They have played, and will likely play again, a key role in high-profile elections like the 2022 race for governor.

The voter profile that rises from this poll means that Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Trump disciple, has a big chunk of the Cuban-American vote in his electoral pocket.

An estimated 1.5 million Cubans live in Florida, making them the largest Hispanic electorate group in the state. The second-largest, Puerto Ricans, billed in 2016 as Democrats’ “secret weapon,” haven’t lived up to the moniker. In fact, a larger number of Latinos, including Puerto Ricans and other nationalities, voted Republican in 2020 than in previous presidential elections.

Trump, Biden & Cuba

Then there’s a conscientious third way to go, one that doesn’t give in to Cuba, but neither to the banana-republic politics of the 40 percent of the Trump crowd.

Biden must find it.