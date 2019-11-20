Be thankful for Manatee County’s diversity. It makes the community stronger | Opinion

Experts say that by the year 2050, there will no longer be a clear racial or ethnic majority in America and immigrants and their children will account for 83 percent of U.S workforce growth. I believe our best community is one built by welcoming and respecting the voices of all of our residents, cultivating mutual respect and striving to engage representatives with a variety of backgrounds, physical and intellectual abilities, genders, social classes, religions and political positions in our community.

I strongly believe the leaders in a community owe it to the public to promote mutual respect to all, no matter their differing opinions; and the best leadership is one that strives to enable those with different perspectives to work together. While it may feel uncomfortable to some who initially disagree, opening our minds to others actually tightens our community and allows different cultures and groups to stand out as unique and interesting.

As our national discourse grows more inward-looking and divisive across the country, I challenge the members of our community to think more inclusively, and consciously check yourself to make sure you are both being understood and understanding the opinions of others. Our local community does not have to follow the national trends. Manatee County has always been different, which is why we have been recognized as one of the happiest communities in the US.

We are lucky to have different cultures who call Manatee County home and celebrate their heritage. If you have not been to the Hispanic Heritage Festival, Indian Festival, Greek Festival, Pride Festival or African American Heritage House, make a point to attend, learn, and celebrate. Since 1946 Easter Seals of Southwest Florida has welcomed those with special needs and abilities to help them gain access to community life. And, Manatee County has a strong agricultural history, which can be viewed at our Agricultural Heritage Museum or by taking a drive through Parrish.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

As for politics in Manatee, Republicans make up 43% of registered voters, while 30% are Democrats, and 26% are NPA. These are the differences that make up a beautiful mosaic.

Embracing our cultural, racial, religious, and political diversity will inspire creativity and drive innovation in our community. It will increase our economic opportunities, as multiple voices and perspectives will give rise to out-of- the-box thinking. Cultivating mutual respect for everyone, acknowledging the injustices of the past and present, and moving forward with the benefits of everyone’s strengths will continue to bring Manatee County closer together and meet the needs of all of our current and future residents.

When I created the Citizens Coalition on Growth, my goal was to bring more diversity into the voices who are deciding how our community will grow and develop. I continue to encourage the residents and businesses of District 4 to get involved with this group. You can apply at commissionerservia.com.

So in this season of Thanksgiving, be thankful that we all have different opinions, that we all want to live in the best world we can imagine, and if we strive to always have an open mind and listen to others, we can achieve it.

Misty Servia is a Manatee County commissioner who represents District 4 (South Manatee). You can reach her at misty.servia@mymanatee.org