Police: Teen says gunshot self-inflicted while dancing drunk

Police in northern Utah are investigating a shooting in which a 17-year-old boy says a gunshot wound to one of his legs was self-inflicted when his gun accidentally discharged as he danced while intoxicated.

The Deseret-News reports that North Park police say the teen sought treatment at a Logan hospital Oct. 5 and that witnesses told investigators that the shooting happened when the teen got out of a car at an apartment complex and started dancing.

According to police, the teen told officers that the gun was in his sweatshirt pocket.

Police said the youth's account is plausible but that their investigation into possible firearm and alcohol violations continued Friday.