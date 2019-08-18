Alaska man discovers message in bottle from Russian Navy

A 50-year-old letter in a bottle was discovered by a man on the shores of western Alaska connecting him with the Russian Navy.

KNOM-AM reported Tuesday that Tyler Ivanoff found the handwritten Russian letter early this month while gathering firewood near Shishmaref.

Officials say Ivanoff posted photos on Facebook where Russian speakers translated the message to be a greeting from the Russian Navy dated 1969.

Officials say Russian reporters located the original writer, Captain Anatoliy Botsanenko.

Botsanenko says he sent the message while aboard the Sulak, a ship whose construction he oversaw in 1966 and that he sailed on until 1970.

Officials say Botsanenko teared up when shown photos of the bottle.

Botsanenko says at one point he was the youngest captain in the Pacific at 33 years old.