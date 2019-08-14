Police: Man broke into hotel, took shower, stole TV

A northern New Mexico man is facing charges after authorities say he broke into a hotel room and took a shower before stealing a television.

The Las Vegas Optic reports Ignacio Gallegos was recently arrested following reports of a man leaving the Plaza Hotel in Las Vegas, New Mexico, with a TV.

Las Vegas Police say the 30-year-old Gallegos broke into the hotel room, apparently took a shower, then removed a 50-inch (127-centimeter) television from the wall.

Security footage showed a man police believed to be Gallegos carrying a green coffee cup and entering the room. Police later found in the room a green cup, wet towels and water in the shower.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Gallegos is facing commercial burglary and larceny charges. It was not known if he had an attorney.