New York police officer saves wedding day after car crash

In this photo provided by the Suffolk County Police Department, Suffolk County Police Officer Cody Matthews, center, poses with a family after driving them to Town Hall in the Village of Lake Grove, N.Y., where the couple got married, Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018. They were on the way to the couple's wedding when their vehicle was involved in an accident. Matthews drove them to their wedding in his police vehicle and served as an official witness. In the back from left are Joseph DeMichele and Officer Cody Matthews. In the front row from left are Jayden Corriche, 10; Gianna DeMichele, 5, and Feliece Terwilliger. (Suffolk County Police Department via AP) AP