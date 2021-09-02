Hurricane
Hurricane Larry has formed and it’s forecast to be a major storm, possibly a Cat 4
Tropical Storm Larry has strengthened into the fifth hurricane of the 2021 Atlantic season and is forecast to turn into a Category 3 storm in the next 48 hours and possibly a Cat 4 by Monday.
Larry is not expected to affect Florida.
The Category 1 hurricane was about 545 miles west-southwest of the southernmost Cabo Verde Islands in the eastern Atlantic early Thursday, with maximum sustained winds ofnearly 75 mph with higher gusts, according to the National Hurricane Center. Tropical-storm-force winds extend up to 15 miles from the center.
Larry is forecast to move quickly toward the west at 20 mph. It should then gradually turn west-northwest and slightly slow down Friday, when it’s also forecast to turn into a major hurricane, likely a Category 3 with maximum sustained winds of 115 to 125 mph.
The National Hurricane Center’s forecast shows Larry flirting with Category 4 status by early next week. The storm is expected to gain maximum sustained winds of 130 mph by early Monday, the minimum needed to be considered a Cat 4. The forecast then shows it weakening back into a Cat 3.
Another disturbance
Forecasters are also monitoring a disturbance near the coast of Nicaragua that has a 10% chance of formation in the next 48 hours and a 20% chance through the next five days.
“Regardless of development, heavy rains are possible across portions of Central America and the Yucatan Peninsula over the weekend,” according to forecasters.
