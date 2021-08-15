Tropical Storm Grace could bring heavy rain to Haiti, but path moves away from Florida

Tropical Storm Grace continued to speed through the Caribbean Sunday on a forecast path that includes Haiti while moving away from nearly all of Florida, curving northwest toward the Gulf of Mexico.

Heavy rainfall that could bring flooding and mudslides to Hispaniola., the island shared by Haiti and the Dominican Republic

The National Hurricane Center said Grace was bringing heavy rains to Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands on Sunday afternoon as it moved over the ocean about 145 miles southwest of San Juan. As of the center’s 2 p.m. advisory, the system was disorganized, moving toward the west-northwest at about 16 miles per hour, with maximum sustained winds near 40 mph with higher gusts.

As of the National Hurricane Center’s 2 p.m. Sunday advisory Tropical Storm Grace’s path only appears to skirt the Florida Peninsula, though it’s forecast to dump heavy rain in Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic and Haiti. National Hurricane Center

On the forecast track, Grace could gain some strength before reaching Hispaniola on Monday morning and possibly dump as much as eight inches of rain as it moves over the Dominican Republic and Haiti. Isolated maximum total rainfall could reach 15 inches across southern terrain areas in Hispaniola, the advisory said.

“Across Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Haiti, heavy rainfall may lead to flash, urban and small stream flooding, along with the potential for mudslides,” the center said.

Dual NOAA missions investigating Grace, hard to find a center & also hard to find tropical storm force winds. Dry air & wind shear continue to disrupt Grace & land interaction will likely increase over the next day or so. As with all tropical systems, we'll watch closely. pic.twitter.com/gQViRLxHHU — Craig Setzer (@CraigSetzer) August 15, 2021

NOAA’s hurricane hunter planes were investigating Grace on Sunday afternoon, trying to assess the storm’s potential for organization — there is no visible center so far — and how much disruption the dry air and wind shear are affecting the storm.

Grace could weaken as it crosses mountainous areas in Hispaniola, but some restrengthening is forecast as the storm moves back over water on Tuesday, according to the advisory.

Tropical Storm Fred

Meanwhile, disorganized Fred strengthened early Sunday in the Gulf of Mexico. Warnings were posted for the northern Gulf Coast.

A storm surge warning has been issued for the coast of the Florida Panhandle from Indian Pass to the Steinhatchee River. A tropical storm warning was issued for the coast of the Florida Panhandle from Navarre to the Wakulla-Jefferson County line.

Fred had fallen apart Saturday morning as it moved into the Gulf of Mexico just as South Floridians began casting a nervous eye toward Tropical Storm Grace.

The National Hurricane Center on Saturday downgraded Fred from a tropical depression to a disorganized wave with sustained winds of 35 miles per hour. Forecasters also discontinued a tropical storm warning for the Keys.

Tropical storm watches, warnings in effect for Grace

The hurricane center issued several tropical storm warnings and watches.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

▪ U.S. Virgin Islands

▪ Puerto Rico, including Vieques and Culebra

▪ Dominican Republic from the southern Haitian border to Samana

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

▪ North coast of the Dominican Republic from the Haitian border to Samana

▪ Entire coast of Haiti