What will Tropical Storm Fred bring to Bradenton? Here’s a look at the forecast

Manatee County and the Bradenton area should be prepared for tropical storm conditions this weekend, according to local forecasters.

Tropical Depression Fred, impacting the Bahamas and Cuba as it approaches South Florida on Thursday, is expected to regroup into a tropical storm just as it enters the Gulf of Mexico. A northwest turn is expected on Saturday as the storm reaches the Florida Keys. Fred is then predicted to travel directly up Florida’s west coast, with elevated winds reaching Southwest Florida and the Bradenton area between Saturday night and Sunday morning.

“Tropical Depression Fred will then be the big question mark for the area for the weekend,” National Weather Service of Tampa Bay forecasters wrote in a Thursday morning update.

Forecasters say the storm’s track over the last several days has kept the Tampa Bay area consistently in the cone of uncertainty.

“The bigger uncertainty is with the intensity of the system and how much in the way of impacts we will see with it,” forecasters wrote, urging residents and visitors to stay tuned for updates about the storm.

Sign up for the Hurricane Digest Stay up-to-date with the latest forecasts, advisories and other news during hurricane season. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

So far, the main impact from Fred in Southwest Florida looks to be mild amounts of rain and moderate to strong winds, starting on Saturday. Rainfall amounts in the Sarasota-Manatee area could add up to around 2 inches by Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Here’s a look at the forecast:

Bradenton and Palmetto: Rain chances are currently placed at 60% on Friday, 80% on Saturday, 60-80% on Sunday and 60% on Monday. Mild wind gusts could begin during daylight hours on Saturday with stronger breezes and wind gusts above 30 mph moving in on Saturday night. Winds are currently expected to reach their peak overnight Saturday-Sunday with moderate to strong breezes of 17-26 mph in Bradenton and Palmetto. Gusts could reach over 30 mph. Winds should begin to taper off on Sunday, while moderate rain chances will linger through the middle of next week.

Anna Maria Island: Rain chances are currently placed at 60% on Friday, 80% on Saturday, 50-80% on Sunday and 50% on Monday. Mild wind gusts could begin during daylight hours on Saturday with stronger breezes and wind gusts above 45 mph moving in on Saturday night. Winds are currently expected to reach their peak overnight Saturday-Sunday with sustained winds of over 30 mph possible and wind gusts of over 45 mph. Winds should begin to taper off on Sunday night, while moderate rain chances will linger through the middle of next week.

Inland Manatee County: Rain chances are currently placed at 60-80% on Friday, 80-90% on Saturday, 40-80% on Sunday and 60-70% on Monday. Mild wind gusts could begin during daylight hours on Saturday with stronger breezes and wind gusts as high as 38-41 mph moving in on Saturday night. Winds are currently expected to reach their peak overnight Saturday-Sunday with moderate to strong sustained breezes in Lakewood Ranch, Parrish and Myakka City. Gusts could reach 40 mph in Lakewood Ranch, Parrish and Myakka City. Winds should begin to taper off during daylight hours on Sunday, while moderate rain chances will linger through the middle of next week.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER