There are 3 disturbances to track in the tropics, 2 with better odds of development

Three systems in the Atlantic have the attention of forecasters at the National Hurricane Center.

Here’s what we know from forecaster Daniel Brown’s 8 a.m. Saturday advisory.

Disturbance 1

This broad area of low pressure was about 200 miles or so south of the Cabo Verde Islands and carried disorganized showers and thunderstorms. On Friday afternoon, its chances of development over a five-day period were 60%. That’s fallen off by half. But these things can evolve.

“Although environmental conditions are only marginally conducive, some slow development of this system is possible during the next few days while the system moves west-northwestward to westward across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic at 10 to 15 mph,” Brown’s advisory said.

As of Saturday morning, put this one at a 20% chance of formation over the next 48 hours and 30% over five days.

Disturbance 2

“Small but well-defined,” Brown calls No. 2. This area of low pressure in the eastern was about 1,000 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands and had some showers over the waters. As it drifts toward the west-southwest or west over the weekend it could pick up a little tempo when it moves west-northwest over the central Atlantic by mid-week.

The hurricane center calls the same numbers as the preceding disturbance: 20% over two days, 30% over five.

Disturbance 3

A tropical wave with the least odds for formation. But, you know. We’re in the heat of the season so let’s pay heed.

This wave was over the west-central tropical Atlantic and, as of Saturday morning was producing limited shower activity. “Significant development of this system is not anticipated as it moves west-northwestward across the Lesser Antilles and eastern Caribbean Sea during the early to middle part of next week,” Brown’s forecast said.

Formation chance through 48 hours: Near zero. Formation chance through five days: 10%.

The tropical Atlantic is getting a little bit more active during this first week of August. However, none of the systems we are watching are showing any signs of imminent development. Continue to monitor https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB for the latest on these weather systems. pic.twitter.com/AOFPbM62bC — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 7, 2021