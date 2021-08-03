Now there are two. Hurricane center watching disturbances in the far eastern Atlantic

NHC is tracking another disturbance in the far eastern Atlantic, this time a tropical wave expected to roll off Africa’s west coast by Thursday. NHC

Two disturbances — both with low chances of formation anytime soon — have formed in the far eastern Atlantic.

The National Hurricane Center is tracking both systems, but so far neither have shown signs that they are likely to strengthen into tropical depressions or storms within the week.

“While the systems are no immediate threat to the W Atlantic, it is worth a reminder that the peak of hurricane season is coming, and now is a good time to get prepared!” the agency tweeted Tuesday afternoon.

As of the Tuesday 2 p.m. update, the older disturbance, which appeared Monday afternoon, still only had a 10% predicted chance of strengthening in the next two or five days. Forecasters said it should pass over cooler waters on Thursday, weakening it. The Cabe Verde Islands could see heavy rain and high winds for the next few days.

The hurricane center started tracking the second disturbance Tuesday at 2 p.m., and said it had no chance of strengthening in the next two days but a 20% shot of formation in the next five days. Forecasters said the disturbance, a tropical wave forecast to move off Africa’s west coast by late Thursday, could slowly strengthen as it moves west at about 15 mph.

These new blips are the first action in the Atlantic in weeks, ever since Hurricane Elsa swung by Florida in early July. The most active part of the season is usually mid-August to mid-October.

The next storm name is Fred.