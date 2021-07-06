Hurricane

Tropical Storm Elsa could flood parts of Manatee County. Here is where to get sandbags

Herald staff report

Heavy rains and storm surge from Tropical Storm Elsa could flood low-lying and other flood-prone areas of Manatee County.

Here is where you can get sandbags in Manatee County:

City of Bradenton’s Public Works Annex, 1411 Ninth St. W., until 4 p.m. Tuesday. Sandbag distribution will be limited to 10 bags per car, and a valid ID to demonstrate city residency will be required.

