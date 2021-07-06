Tropical Storm Elsa could flood parts of Manatee County. Here is where to get sandbags

Heavy rains and storm surge from Tropical Storm Elsa could flood low-lying and other flood-prone areas of Manatee County.

Here is where you can get sandbags in Manatee County:

Self-Serve Distribution Site (Bags and sand provided), Manatee County Public Works Department Stormwater Facility 5511 39th St E., Bradenton.

Full-Service Distribution Site, GT Bray Park (Parking Lot) 5502 33rd Ave. Drive W. Bradenton.

Pre-made Sandbag Distribution Site, Manatee Beach Parking Lot, 4000 Gulf Drive, Holmes Beach. 34217.

City of Bradenton’s Public Works Annex, 1411 Ninth St. W., until 4 p.m. Tuesday. Sandbag distribution will be limited to 10 bags per car, and a valid ID to demonstrate city residency will be required.