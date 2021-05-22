Subtropical Storm Ana forms. It’s the seventh year in a row with an early named storm.

For the seventh year in a row, a named storm has formed before hurricane season’s official start date — June 1.

Subtropical Storm Ana formed early Saturday morning a couple hundred miles northeast of Bermuda, the National Hurricane Center said in its 5 a.m. Saturday advisory.

Ana, the first named storm of the season, has formed a couple hundred miles northeast of Bermuda. Another disturbance is approaching the Texas coast. National Hurricane Center

Ana is moving slowly away from Bermuda and the United States. It is expected to move even slower to the west-southwest as Saturday morning progresses. Forecasters say it is possible Ana may turn northeastward and accelerate on Sunday and Monday.

Bermuda is currently under a tropical storm watch.

“Ana will likely change little in strength in the short term, but a combination of increasing shear, dry air, and decreasing SSTs should cause the storm to gradually weaken tonight and Sunday,” the NHC said.

Over in the Gulf of Mexico, another disturbance is being tracked.

Five-day tropical weather outlook for Disturbance 2 in Gulf of Mexico, as of 5 p.m. National Hurricane Center

A well-defined low pressure area is approaching the Texas coast and is about 50 miles east-southeast of Corpus Christi, as of the 5 a.m. update.

The system is continuing to produce 35 mph winds near its center while showers and thunderstorms remain low.

“Regardless of development, the system could produce heavy rainfall over portions of southeastern Texas and southwestern Louisiana today,” the NHC said.

Forecasters are warning that heavy rain along Texas and Louisiana coastal areas could lead to flash, urban and river flooding.

The disturbance has a 30% likelihood of strengthening into a tropical depression in the next 48 hours.

On Thursday, NOAA released its preseason forecast, which called for another active hurricane season, albeit not as active as 2020. This year, NOAA predicted the Atlantic will see 13 to 20 named storms, 6 to 10 of which could become hurricanes.