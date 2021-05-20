A second disturbance forms in Gulf of Mexico, and it’s not even hurricane season yet

Another disturbance has formed in the Atlantic — this time in the Gulf of Mexico, according to the National Hurricane Center. The disturbance near Bermuda is on the cusp of depression formation.

Over the western Gulf of Mexico, there is a disorganized area of cloudiness and thunderstorms, the NHC said in its 8 p.m. Thursday advisory. The disturbance is forecast to move inland over the northwestern Gulf of Mexico by late Friday or Friday night.

We are now monitoring two disturbances for potential development over the next 2 days. 1: A low ENE of Bermuda and 2: An area of showers and thunderstorms over the NW Gulf of Mexico. More details: https://t.co/NERCKMhgQU pic.twitter.com/iazearUYYH — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) May 20, 2021

It has a 20% chance of developing into a tropical depression in the next 48 hours or in the next five days.

Even with a marginal chance of development before moving over land, forecasters say it could still produce heavy rainfall over portions of southeastern Texas and southwestern Louisiana on Friday and through the weekend.

Over near Bermuda — far from Florida — that disturbance continues on a strong forecast to become this year’s first named storm. If it does strengthen, it would be named Ana.

It is 625 miles east-northeast of Bermuda and is forecast to strengthen into a storm-force, low-pressure system Thursday night. On Friday, we it is likely to become a subtropical cyclone as it moves over warmer waters and nears the northeast of Bermuda.

Over the weekend, forecasters say it will move northward into a more “hostile environment.”, away from the United States and into the open Atlantic.

As of the 8 p.m. advisory, the disturbance has an 80% chance of developing into a tropical depression in the next 48 hours or in the next five days.

The Atlantic hurricane season begins on June 1, and NOAA’s pre-season forecast suggests it could be another “above average” year of storms — with 13 to 20 names storms and 6 to 10 hurricanes.