Get ready for hurricane season with Manatee’s town hall series. Here’s how to tune in

As hurricane season approaches, officials are reminding residents that it’s never too early to get ready for an emergency.

On Wednesday, the city of Bradenton is partnering with Manatee County’s public safety officials to host the first of several virtual town hall meetings. The informational sessions are meant to answer pressing questions for residents ahead of hurricane season, which begins on June 1.

The meeting will be held on Zoom and detail how people should plan for a major storm. Officials will share tips on how to strengthen your home, prepare an emergency kit and create an evacuation plan.

“Hurricane season comes up every year,” said Manatee County Public Safety Director Jacob Saur. “As we Floridians here get used to our area being fortunate, we should realize it only takes one hurricane to change everyone’s life in this area.”

Saur stressed the importance of acting quickly to make any necessary arrangements ahead of a disaster situation. He suggested finding out your evacuation zone and contacting friends or families to figure out where you can stay if you have to leave the area.

Similar town halls will also be hosted by each of the Manatee County Commission’s seven members, the city of Holmes Beach , the city of Bradenton Beach and city of Anna Maria.

The first town hall will take place at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Visit www.MyManatee.org/TownHall for a link to join the meeting. Video recordings of the town hall meetings will also be available on that website in the coming days.

Future Hurricane Season Town Hall Meetings: