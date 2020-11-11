Hurricane Eta forces one Tampa Bay airport to close. For now, another is staying open

Sarasota Bradenton International Airport was monitoring Hurricane Eta but no flights scheduled there had been canceled as of Wednesday morning.

Hurricane Eta is making her presence known today by disrupting operations at Tampa International Airport, and closing the main shipping channel serving Port Manatee, Port Tampa, and Port St. Pete.

Tampa International Airport announced Wednesday morning that it was suspending operations at 3 p.m. because of Eta.

“All passengers should check with their airlines for flight status updates. The Airport, including the Main Terminal and parking garages, will be closed to all visitors at that time. TPA is not a designated storm shelter. All operations are expected to resume Thursday by noon, but could reopen earlier if the airfield and terminal areas are deemed fit,” the airport tweeted.

The 3 p.m. closure will allow the airport to prepare the airfield and terminals, including the securing of jet bridges, ground equipment and any remaining aircraft.

Rick Piccolo, president and CEO of Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport, said airport staff is monitoring the storm, but so far no flights have been canceled.

Sign up for the Hurricane Digest Stay up-to-date with the latest forecasts, advisories and other news during hurricane season. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Eta’s expected turn to the northeast, north of Tampa, for now is allowing SRQ to remain open.

Sarasota Bradenton International Airport was monitoring Hurricane Eta but no flights scheduled there had been canceled as of Wednesday morning. Bradenton Herald file photo

“The storm is moving north-northeastward at 9 knots. Hurricane-force winds are possible along portions of the west coast of Florida from Anna Maria Island to Yankeetown this evening and early Thursday. Heavy rainfall from Eta will continue. As of this time, SRQ Operations has not been notified of any canceled flights or delays,” the airport said in a weather bulletin.

“Airport Operations will continue to closely monitor the progress of Eta and provide updates as needed. Please continue to maintain good precautionary measures during the strong wind conditions over the next several days,” the SRQ bulletin said.

As of 8 a.m. Wednesday, the Coast Guard ordered the main shipping channel serving Port Manatee, Port Tampa and Port St. Pete closed because of gale force winds, said Virginia Zimmermann, director of communications and public relations at Port Manatee.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Sarasota Bradenton International Airport was monitoring Hurricane Eta but no flights scheduled there had been canceled as of Wednesday morning. This file photo was taken earlier in 2020. Bradenton Herald file photo

While ship traffic has been halted, trucks operations continue at the port, Zimmerman said.