Traffic report: Local roads flood and I-75 clogged as Hurricane Eta impacts Manatee

Traffic conditions in some areas of Bradenton and Manatee County have deteriorated on Wednesday as Hurricane Eta hits the region with heavy rainfall.

Agencies have reported flooded roads and interstate backups, and the Sunshine Skyway Bridge is closed.

A tornado watch has been issued along the southwest coast through 5 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service of Tampa Bay, and wind gusts of up to 70 mph are possible.

Check back here for important traffic updates as Hurricane Eta passes.

Bradenton

Sign up for the Hurricane Digest Stay up-to-date with the latest forecasts, advisories and other news during hurricane season. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The following roads in Bradenton have flooded, according to the Bradenton Police Department:

19th Street East, from Riverside Drive East to First Avenue East.

24th Street Northeast, from Riverside Drive to Crescent Court.

Riverview Boulevard, from 20th Street West to 26th Street West.

The 700 block of 26th Street West is blocked due to flooding, and a vehicle has become stuck.

Anna Maria Island

Some local roads on Anna Maria Island have begun to flood. A flash flood watch is in effect, and storm surge of 3 to 5 feet is possible, according to news partner Spectrum Bay News 9.

Some streets do have water over them here on the island. Again Voluntary Evacs underway. 2 shelters are open as a last resort:

Manatee High and Mills Elem Schools.

Manatee Schools students will shift to an e-learning schedule for the rest of this week pic.twitter.com/VRgmhNS2IC — Jennifer Titus (@jenntitus10) November 11, 2020

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

I-275

The Sunshine Skyway Bridge was closed Wednesday morning, as winds from Hurricane Eta hit 50 mph, Florida Highway Patrol said.

FHP advised motorists to use alternate north-south routes, such as U.S. 41 or Interstate 75.

FHP also cautioned drivers to avoid flooded roadways, keep your headlights on, reduce your speed and increase following distances.

I-75

Traffic on Interstate 75 South in Manatee County remained congested on Wednesday afternoon after an earlier crash involving multiple vehicles, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. The crash, which has now been cleared, was located just south of the I-75/State Road 70 interchange in Manatee County. Slow traffic conditions were reported for several miles north of S.R. 70.

Travelers on on Interstate 75 North were experiencing mild slowdowns in the Manatee County area.