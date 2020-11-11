Bradenton Herald Logo
Hurricane

Traffic report: Local roads flood and I-75 clogged as Hurricane Eta impacts Manatee

Manatee

Traffic conditions in some areas of Bradenton and Manatee County have deteriorated on Wednesday as Hurricane Eta hits the region with heavy rainfall.

Agencies have reported flooded roads and interstate backups, and the Sunshine Skyway Bridge is closed.

A tornado watch has been issued along the southwest coast through 5 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service of Tampa Bay, and wind gusts of up to 70 mph are possible.

Check back here for important traffic updates as Hurricane Eta passes.

Bradenton

The following roads in Bradenton have flooded, according to the Bradenton Police Department:

Anna Maria Island

Some local roads on Anna Maria Island have begun to flood. A flash flood watch is in effect, and storm surge of 3 to 5 feet is possible, according to news partner Spectrum Bay News 9.

I-275

The Sunshine Skyway Bridge was closed Wednesday morning, as winds from Hurricane Eta hit 50 mph, Florida Highway Patrol said.

FHP advised motorists to use alternate north-south routes, such as U.S. 41 or Interstate 75.

FHP also cautioned drivers to avoid flooded roadways, keep your headlights on, reduce your speed and increase following distances.

I-75

Ryan Ballogg
Ryan Ballogg is a news reporter and features writer at the Bradenton Herald. Since joining the paper in 2018, he has received awards for features and environmental writing in the Florida Press Club's Excellence in Journalism Competition. Ryan is a Florida native and graduated from University of South Florida St. Petersburg.
