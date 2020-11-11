Hurricane
Do you have your hurricane supplies? Here’s what you need
You should have been prepared by now — hurricane season started May 1 and runs until Nov. 30 — but here is a checklist of what you should have on hand during a bad storm. It can be difficult to find some of these items immediately prior to a hurricane due to high demand.
▪ Bottled water
▪ Battery-operated radio
▪ Extra batteries
▪ Ear phone for the radio
▪ Flashlight
▪ Florida state road map
▪ Dry (powder) beverages
▪ First aid kit
▪ Medication for 30 days
▪ Personal phone book
▪ Toiletries
▪ Baby food
▪ Non-perishable (can) foods
▪ Plastic eating utensils
▪ Extra work clothing
▪ Personal hygiene items
▪ Bedding material
▪ Pillows
▪ Playing cards
▪ Magazines and books
▪ Items for young children
Information provided by www.mymanatee.org.
