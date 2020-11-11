Bradenton Herald Logo
Do you have your hurricane supplies? Here’s what you need

Herald staff report

You should have been prepared by now — hurricane season started May 1 and runs until Nov. 30 — but here is a checklist of what you should have on hand during a bad storm. It can be difficult to find some of these items immediately prior to a hurricane due to high demand.

Bottled water

Battery-operated radio

Extra batteries

Ear phone for the radio

Flashlight

Florida state road map

Dry (powder) beverages

First aid kit

Medication for 30 days

Personal phone book

Toiletries

Baby food

Non-perishable (can) foods

Plastic eating utensils

Extra work clothing

Personal hygiene items

Bedding material

Pillows

Playing cards

Magazines and books

Items for young children

Information provided by www.mymanatee.org.

