Do you have your hurricane supplies? Here’s what you need

Manatee County and other parts of Tampa Bay are under a hurricane watch as Tropical Storm Eta hovers off the Gulf Coast of Florida before making an expected move toward the peninsula north of Tampa Bay — possibly as a Category 1 hurricane.

“A Florida landfall from Tropical Storm Eta is now imminent,” the National Weather Service said in a 4:45 a.m. update. “As Eta moves northward just off the coast, the threat for tropical storm force winds, localized flash flooding, storm surge, hazardous marine conditions, and isolated tornadoes will all be possible. There is also a chance that Eta will briefly strengthen to a hurricane and hurricane force winds may be felt along the coast north of Anna Maria Island. “