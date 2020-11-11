Eta may become a Category 1. Here are some tips on how to get ready for a hurricane

As of early Wednesday morning, Manatee County and the rest of Tampa Bay were under a hurricane watch, with forecasters saying Tropical Storm Eta’s landfall was imminent.

The storm was expected to hit the Nature Coast north of Tampa Bay, but hurricane-strength winds could still hit our area by Wednesday evening.

Here are some things you should do to stay ready:

▪ Keep at least a three-day supply of food and water on hand for dealing with a hurricane. Handy rules of thumb are to think of your preparation as if it were a camping trip and to stock a gallon of water per person per day, for drinking and hygiene.

▪ A radio, flashlights and batteries to power them all are essential. However, try to aim for hand crank-powered devices where possible, just in case.

▪ Make sure to grab your items early, while stores still have them in stock. Essentials such as these are often the first to fly off the shelves.

▪ When Irma hit in 2017, a tank of gas was hard to come by across the entire state. It’s a good idea to try keeping your gas tank topped to avoid any lines that could form as a storm begins to close in.

▪ We take them for granted, but debit and credit cards will do you no good in a power outage. Withdraw cash from your bank or ATM if the situation starts to look dire.

▪ In the event of an evacuation order, knowing your zone is vital. Check this link to ensure that you’re aware of any changes.

Hurricane season runs until Nov. 30, but until then, it’s smart to stay ahead of the game and be prepared for the worst.