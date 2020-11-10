Eta caused about 350,000 people to lose power in South Florida, FPL says

While South Florida may have not felt Tropical Storm Eta’s full wrath, the storm caused flooded roads, overflowing canals and more than a quarter of a million people to lose their power, Florida Power & Light reported Tuesday.

FPL reported about 350,000 customers experienced power outages, most of which have been resolved and restored, the company said Tuesday. As of 8:43 p.m. Tuesday, 190 customers were still without power, according to the company’s website.

During the storm, FPL said the peak number of outages at any one time was about 56,000. The average power outage was restored in about two and a half hours.

“We greatly appreciate our customers’ patience while crews worked around-the-clock to restore power as bands of severe weather impacted our service area,” said Eric Silagy, president and CEO of FPL. “This has been an unprecedented hurricane season with the most named storms in recorded history, and we understand our customers’ frustration with dealing with another storm well into November.”

The leading cause of outages was vegetation and debris blowing into lines, as well as severe flooding in some areas, FPL said.

Those who are still without power but their neighbors are restored should call FPL at 1-800-468-8243. FPL is also reminding everyone to avoid standing water and debris.