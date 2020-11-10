Tropical Storm Eta is slowly drifting. Here’s what it means for Florida and Cuba

Tropical Storm Eta has strengthened a little just off the coast of western Cuba and is forecast to briefly become stationary in the Gulf of Mexico again as it continues to douse South Florida and western Cuba with heavy rain on Tuesday.

The jogging in place will increase the risk for flash and urban flooding, especially across previously flooded areas, forecasters say.

Eta was about 60 miles north-northwest of the western tip of Cuba early Tuesday with maximum sustained winds near 60 mph with higher gusts, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The storm is slowly drifting south, at 5 mph, and is forecast to briefly become stationary again sometime Tuesday. It should then slowly move north Tuesday night, toward Florida. While some additional strengthening is possible in the next day or so, Eta should start to see some weakening Thursday, according to the hurricane center.

Here’s what you need to know:

Sign up for the Hurricane Digest Stay up-to-date with the latest forecasts, advisories and other news during hurricane season. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Where is Eta going? How strong will it be?

Tropical Storm Eta has strengthened a little just off the coast of western Cuba and is forecast to briefly become stationary in the Gulf of Mexico again as it continues to douse South Florida and western Cuba with heavy rain on Tuesday. National Hurricane Center

On the forecast track, Tropical Storm Eta is expected to approach the Gulf Coast of Florida later this week as a tropical storm, possibly bringing rain, wind and storm surge. Eta’s forecast track shows it weakening into a tropical depression by the time it nears the Florida Panhandle and Alabama this weekend, possibly on early Sunday.

However, the National Hurricane Center said it has “little confidence” in the forecast because of its dependence on how strong Eta will be and “the wide spread in the guidance.”

What forecasters know is that those who live on Florida’s Gulf Coast should continue monitoring Eta’s progress. They also know that heavy rainfall will continue across western Cuba and South Florida at least through Tuesday night and that there is a flood risk, particularly in areas that are already saturated.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

What type of weather is Eta causing?

Tropical Storm Eta’s winds will be felt in the Florida Panhandle by late Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center. National Hurricane Center

Swells generated by Eta are forecast to affect the north coast of Cuba, the northwestern Bahamas, South Florida and the Florida Keys during the next day or so and will likely cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions, according to the hurricane center.

In terms of rainfall, western Cuba should expect to see an additional three to five inches of new rain Tuesday. South Florida should expect to see an additional one to two inches of new rain, forecasters said. The hurricane center estimates that isolated areas in Cuba will have seen about 25 inches of rain associated with Eta the past few days. In South Florida, isolated areas will have seen 20 inches of rain.

“Flash and river flooding will be possible in western Cuba, along with landslides in areas of higher terrain. Additional flash and urban flooding, especially across previously inundated areas, will be possible in South Florida today and tonight,” forecasters wrote Tuesday.

Tropical storm force winds will also be possible Tuesday in the Cuban provinces of La Habana, Artemisa, Mayabeque, Pinar del Rio, and the Isle of Youth, which are all under a tropical storm watch.