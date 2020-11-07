Tropical storm watch for Manatee County as Eta approaches Cuba and Florida

Manatee and Sarasota counties are under a tropical storm watch as the strengthening Tropical Storm Eta approaches Cuba and Florida, according to forecasters. The National Weather Service said Bradenton area residents could start to experience tropical storm conditions (winds of 39 mph and higher) by Sunday evening.

As of 10:13 p.m. Saturday, the west coast from Florida from Englewood to Anna Maria Island was under a tropical storm watch, meaning “tropical storm-force winds are possible somewhere within this area within the next 48 hours,” the National Weather Service said.

A tropical storm warning, which means storm-strength winds are possible within 36 hours, was issued Saturday evening for Charlotte and Lee counties on the west coast of Florida, and for the east coast of Florida from north of Jupiter Inlet to the Brevard/Volusia Countyline

A hurricane watch is still in effect for the coast of southern Florida from Golden Beach to Bonita Beach, including Biscayne Bay, and for the Florida Keys from Ocean Reef to the Dry Tortugas, including Florida Bay. A storm surge watch was put into effect for the same area.

As of the 10 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Eta had 65 mph maximum sustained winds — a jump from 40 mph earlier in the day, when it was upgraded from a depression..

Eta is now heading northeast at 13 mph, down from 16 mph at 4 p.m. Eta was about 140 miles west-southwest of Camaguey, Cuba and about 355 miles south of Miami.

Tropical storm force winds extend up to 115 miles from the center, a figure that has grown from 80 miles.

Eta was on track to cross central Cuba on Saturday night, approach South Florida and the Florida Keys on Sunday, pass near or over South Florida and the Florida Keys Sunday night and Monday and be over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday.

The tropical storm warning for the Cayman Islands has been discontinued but is still in effect for Cuba. The brush with Cuba and some storm-hampering wind shear were expected to keep Eta just under Category 1 hurricane status as it crosses the Florida Keys on Monday.

South Florida skies were gray and winds were gusty Saturday as the first hint of Eta started to soak the region. The Miami office of the National Weather Service predicted that Homestead to Fort Lauderdale could see 10 to 15 inches of rain through Wednesday and placed the southeast coast under a flood watch.

South Florida should start feeling Eta’s continuous tropical-storm-force winds (39 mph and higher) late Sunday night, although some high gusts might make an appearance earlier in the day.

Grand Cayman Island reported estimated sustained winds of 40 mph Saturday morning, according to the hurricane center.

The peak of the storm winds for Miami will likely be felt around 6 a.m. Monday, the National Weather Service predicted, although the wind might not slow down until late Monday night.

When you might feel Eta

The system should take an east-northeast to northeast motion and is expected to build to a faster forward speed through early Sunday, the hurricane center said. A turn toward the north and northwest is expected by Sunday afternoon or night.

On the forecast track, the center of Eta will be crossing over central Cuba Saturday night and Sunday, and near the Florida Keys or South Florida Sunday night and Monday.

“This could be a significant weather event,” Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez said at an 11 a.m. Saturday Zoom conference. The mayor issued a state of emergency Friday evening.

On Saturday, Monroe County announced it, too, was under a state of emergency.

The heavy rainfall, along with storm surge 2 to 4 feet above normal, could bring flooding across Central America, Cuba, Jamaica, the Bahamas, South Florida and the Keys.

“A tornado or two may occur Sunday evening and Sunday night over South Florida and the Keys,” the hurricane center warned.

Bradenton’s weather forecast

The National Weather Service called for a 50 percent chance of rain in Manatee County after 1 p.m. Sunday, with winds of of 18 to 24 mph and gusts of up to 31 mph. The chance of showers and thunderstorms will continue at 50% into the evening as tropical storm conditions persist.

The Weather Service said Manatee County could receive 2 to 4 inches of rain. There could be flooding and storm surge in some areas. Winds could be between 30 toi 40 mph, with gusts of up to 50 mph.

For Monday, the Weather Service called for a 60 percent chance of rain, but with winds only at 22 to 26 mph and gusts of up to 34 mph.

There will be strong winds in the area through at least Thursday, when tropical storm conditions could return as Eta moves over the Gulf of Mexico, according to the Weather Service.