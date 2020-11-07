South Florida is already feeling Eta, which should become a tropical storm Saturday

South Florida skies were gray on Saturday as the first hint of soon-to-be Tropical Storm Eta started to soak the region. The Miami office of the National Weather Service predicted that Homestead to Fort Lauderdale could see 10 to 15 inches of rain through Wednesday and placed the southeast coast under a flood watch.

As of the 7 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Eta had 35 mph maximum sustained winds and was headed east northeast at 13 mph. Eta was about 190 miles west southwest of Grand Cayman. “Eta is forecast to become a tropical storm again later today, with further strengthening likely through Sunday,” the National Hurricane Center said.

Eta is on track to cross Grand Cayman, which is under a tropical storm warning, Saturday afternoon before heading to Cuba, where most of the coast was under tropical storm warnings and watches. The brush with Cuba and some storm-hampering wind shear is expected to keep Eta just under Category 1 hurricane status as it crosses the Florida Keys on Monday.

South Florida should start feeling Eta’s continuous tropical-storm-force winds (39 mph and higher) late Sunday night, although some high gusts might make an appearance earlier in the day.

National Hurricane Center’s 7 a.m. advisory on Tropical Depression Eta on Nov. 7, 2020. National Hurricane Center

Watches and warnings

The Florida Keys is already under a tropical storm watch, as is the Cuban provinces of La Habana, Artemisa y Mayabeque, Pinar del Rio and the Isle of Youth.

Additionally, Sebastian Inlet southward around the Florida peninsula to Bonita Beach, Lake Okeechobee and Florida Bay are under a watch.

As the depression nears the Cayman Islands, which is under a tropical storm warning, the Cuban provinces of Camaguey, Ciego de Avila, Sancti Spiritus, Villa Clara, Cienfuegos, and Matanzas are under a warning.

Also, the northwestern Bahamas, including the Abacos, Andros Island, Berry Islands, Bimini, Eleuthera, Grand Bahama Island and New Providence are under a tropical storm warning.

Additional watches and warnings are expected Saturday afternoon.

The peak of the storm winds for Miami will likely be felt around 6 a.m. Monday, the National Weather Service predicted, although the wind might not slow down until late Monday night.

When you might feel Eta

The system should take an east-northeast to northeast motion and is expected to build to a faster forward speed through early Sunday, the hurricane center said. A turn toward the north and northwest is expected by Sunday afternoon.

On the forecast track, the center of Eta will approach the Cayman Islands later Saturday, be near central Cuba Saturday night and Sunday, and near the Florida Keys or South Florida Sunday night and Monday.

The Bahamas and portions of the Florida peninsula, including the Keys, could see 5 to 10 inches of rain because of Eta, with isolated maximum totals of 15 inches.

This rainfall, along with storm surge of waters 2 to 4 feet above normal, could bring flooding across Central America, Cuba, Jamaica, the Bahamas, South Florida and the Keys.

“A tornado or two may occur Sunday evening and Sunday night over South Florida and the Keys,” the hurricane center warned.