Tropical Storm Sebastien forms in the Atlantic. Here’s what the forecast shows

Tropical Storm Sebastien has formed in the Atlantic’s open waters as this year’s hurricane season nears its end.

The storm is about 275 miles northeast of the Leeward Islands and is moving nearly 8 mph Tuesday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Sebastien has maximum sustained winds near 45 mph with higher gusts, and the storm could see some “slight strengthening” in the next few days, according to the 11 a.m. advisory.

It’s forecast to turn north and then northeast Wednesday before speeding up later in the day.

The 18th named storm of the season formed only days from the end of hurricane season on Nov. 30.

But Sebastien’s threat will be short-lived.

Forecasters say the storm is not in an “ideal environment for significant intensification” and is expected to become absorbed by an approaching cold front in about 48 hours.

Based on its current track, the storm is not a threat to Florida or the rest of the United States.