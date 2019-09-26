Karen is heading into a loop, but could dissolve by the time it turns toward Florida

Tropical Storm Karen slows, could make loop in Atlantic The storm remains south of Bermuda, moving north-northeast, where it is expected to slow through September 27, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The storm remains south of Bermuda, moving north-northeast, where it is expected to slow through September 27, 2019.

Tropical Storm Karen is heading into a clockwise loop a few hundred miles south of Bermuda, but it might not survive the turn.

As of Thursday’s 11 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center, the storm is forecast to dissolve into a remnant low on Sunday as it begins to point west toward Florida and the Bahamas.

Karen was maintaining 45 mph winds and a 14 mph northern speed as of the morning update, a pace expected to drop over the next few days as Karen bumps into a central Atlantic high and turns right.

“The low is expected to plow into strong southwesterly shear on days 4 and 5 while it moves westward over the southwestern Atlantic, which should keep it as a remnant low or possibly cause it to open up into a trough of low pressure,” forecasters wrote.

By Monday, the the hurricane center predicted, Karen could have maximum winds of 30 mph.

The National Weather Service said Florida could see high chances of rip currents Monday and Tuesday. This weekend is also one of the highest King Tides of the season, so flooding is expected in low-lying communities.