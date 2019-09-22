Tropical Storm Karen forms in Caribbean. It might not be the only storm that gets named today

What should I do before a hurricane? And after? Hurricane season is here. Do you know what to do before and after the storm hits? Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hurricane season is here. Do you know what to do before and after the storm hits?

Tropical Storm Karen formed early Sunday morning just east of the Windward Islands and another tropical wave that just moved off the coast of Africa is expected to become a tropical depression of tropical storm later today or tonight.

As of the 8 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Karen was moving West Northwest at 9 mph with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

On the forecast track released by the National Hurricane Center, Karen will move across the Windward Islands this afternoon and tonight, and emerge over the southeastern Caribbean Sea Monday morning. On Tuesday, Karen is expected to approach Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

A Tropical Storm warning is in effect for Trinidad and Tobago, Grenada and its dependencies and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Satellite images also show that the thunderstorm activity associated with a strong tropical wave that has moved off the west coast of Africa this morning is quickly becoming better organized.

Environmental conditions are conducive for further development, and a tropical depression or tropical storm is expected to form later today or tonight while the system moves generally westward over the eastern tropical Atlantic at 15 to 20 mph. If it forms, that storm would be named Lorenzo.

Interests in the Cabo Verde Island should monitor the progress of this disturbance. Regardless of development, this system is likely to bring locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds to portions of the southern Cabo Verde Islands.

Tropical Storm Jerry continues is turn to the North Northwest.