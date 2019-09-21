Hurricane Jerry is Tropical Storm Jerry again. It could still hit Bermuda as a hurricane

Hurricane Jerry to bring heavy rain to Leeward Islands area Jerry was 290 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands on September 20, 2019. It was expected to bring heavy rain there before passing north of Puerto Rico on Sept. 21. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Jerry was 290 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands on September 20, 2019. It was expected to bring heavy rain there before passing north of Puerto Rico on Sept. 21.

Hurricane Jerry both is — and isn’t — what it used to be as of Saturday morning.

The tropical cyclone sustained winds weakened to 65 mph according to the National Hurricane Center’s 5 a.m. Saturday advisory, meaning it’s back to being Tropical Storm Jerry. But the forecast states “some fluctuations in strength are likely during the next several days” and the tracking map still has Jerry hitting Bermuda as a hurricane.

It’s moving northwest at 15 mph, about 755 miles south of Bermuda and 250 miles north northeast of San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Puerto Rico and the northern Leeward Islands might get heavy rain Saturday. Deadly surf and rip current conditions are expected on the northern Leeward Islands.

“Jerry is forecast to recurve over the western Atlantic during the next few days,” the NHC’s public advisory said. On the forecast track, the center of Jerry will continue to pass well north of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico today, pass well east of the southeastern Bahamas on Sunday, and turn northward over the western Atlantic on Monday.”

No watches or warnings are in effect yet. The tropical storm winds can be felt 90 miles from Jerry’s center.