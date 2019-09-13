Tropical depression forms near Bahamas, could brush past Florida this weekend

Potential tropical storm has Bahamas and Florida in its path The Bahamas, reeling from Hurricane Dorian, is under tropical storm warning. The National Hurricane Center issued tropical storm watch for central Florida. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Bahamas, reeling from Hurricane Dorian, is under tropical storm warning. The National Hurricane Center issued tropical storm watch for central Florida.

A tropical depression formed in the Atlantic Friday afternoon, and the storm is expected to cross over the Bahamas and off Florida’s coast over the weekend.

As of the National Hurricane Center’s 5 p.m. update, the storm had winds around 30 mph and was 140 miles east of Great Abaco Island, which was nearly razed by Hurricane Dorian just weeks ago.

The Bahamian government issued tropical storm warnings for much of the same portions of the country hit by Dorian. Recovery on the island is under way, but officials warned any additional rough conditions could traumatize the freshly devastated community.

Florida’s coast, from Jupiter Inlet to the Flagler/Volusia County Line, was under a tropical storm watch.

The storm had picked up the pace by Friday evening, going from stationary as of the 2 p.m. update to a brisk 8 mph by the evening update. Forecasters said it could become a tropical storm (named Humberto) Saturday as it swings northwest, just off Florida’s east coast.

The depression’s current track sends the storm along the eastern seaboard in a Dorian-esque path, but even farther out to sea. The latest cone of uncertainty doesn’t make any contact with land, even as the storm is projected to strengthen to a hurricane on Monday afternoon several hundred miles east of South Carolina’s coast.

Forecasters said conditions weren’t great for the depression to strengthen much throughout the week beyond a middling category one, with 85 mph winds, but Florida and the Bahamas could both experience tropical-storm-force winds and up to 4 inches of rain.

“Heavy rainfall and scattered flash flooding is possible this weekend in coastal sections of eastern Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina,” forecasters wrote.