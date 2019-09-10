There’s now a third tropical wave in the Atlantic. How will this affect Florida’s weather?

Two potential tropical storms are developing in the Atlantic. Now, there’s three. National Hurricane Center

There are now three potential tropical storms developing in the Atlantic, and one of them could bring heavy rain to South Florida by the weekend.

The newest tropical wave, Disturbance 3, is brewing just off the west coast of Africa, as of the National Hurricane Hurricane Center’s 2 a.m. advisory Tuesday.

That wave is expected to move quickly westward in the next few days, but, unlike its speed, forecasters say its development will be “slow” — zero percent in the next 48 hours and 20 percent later this week and into the weekend — as it moves several hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles.

It also appears to be following the track of another tropical wave, Disturbance 1, which is about 900 miles east of the Lesser Antilles, as of Tuesday’s early morning advisory.

The new tropical wave, Disturbance 3, appears to be following the track of another wave, Disturbance 1. However, forecasters say they will not interact. National Hurricane Center

This doesn’t mean the waves are going to intersect or interact.

Both of them are moving westward, but by the time Disturbance 3 nears the Lesser Antilles, the other wave will have slowly moved on, according to forecasters.

Disturbance 1 also has a 30 percent chance of developing into a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours or five days, according to the forecast, but conditions for upper-level winds are expected to become unfavorable later in the week.

Forecasters say there is still a relatively low chance of development.

The one closest to South Florida, Disturbance 2, is currently producing “disorganized showers and thunderstorms” near the north coast of Hispaniola. It’s expected to move west-northwestard across the Bahamas and Florida’s peninsula in the next few days.

It has a low 20 percent chance of development, but it is still expected to bring locally heavy rainfall across the Bahamas through Thursday and across Florida on Friday into the weekend, according to the National Hurricane Center.

“However, environmental conditions could become a little more conducive for development when the system moves into the Gulf of Mexico over the weekend,” according to the advisory.