Hurricane Hurricane Dorian damaged this Bahamian family’s house, now they wait for help September 07, 2019 04:23 PM

Ronnie Saunders, 42, a machine operator at Freeport Harbor, surveys the wreckage Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, that was done by Hurricane Dorian to his Royal Manners house. Saunders lives with his fiancee and 18-year-old daughter.